(L-R) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, before meeting well-wishers.

Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it’s taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminister Abbey on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

King Charles will also join his sons, along with his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will head to Westminster Abbey by car.

Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Upon their arrival, the Archbishop of Canterbury will lead a service at the church, where the Queen will lie in state.

Harry and William were at Buckingham Palace when the Queen’s coffin arrived on Tuesday. Thousands of onlookers gathered to watch from outside the palace, where the late royal will lie in rest overnight in the Bow Room.

Over the weekend, the brothers also united to greet mourners gathered outside the gates of Windsor Castle.

Accompanied by their wives, the outing marked the first time the princes had been seen together in public since their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in April 2021.