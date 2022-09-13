Rosie O’Donnell appeared on Monday’s edition of “The Howard Stern Show”, and among the many celebrities she dished on was Woody Allen.

During the conversation, O’Donnell recalled receiving an offer to star in Allen’s 1999 movie “Sweet and Lowdown” — something she found highly surprising considering she had eviscerated him in her 1995 HBO standup special.

“Can you believe the nerve of this guy, showing up in public with his lover-slash-daughter?” O’Donnell said in her special, referencing Allen’s relationship with Soon-Yi Previn. “Incest, buddy, is a word. Look it up. Pedophile, what a concept. Have you heard of it?”

She added, “I forgot that rule: You can adopt a baby and when she turns 16, f**k her! That’s the Woody Allen clause in all the adoption contracts… Every day my agent has been calling me for the last month saying, ‘Please don’t do that bit about O.J. Please don’t do that bit about Woody Allen. People love him in Hollywood, it could hurt your career.’ Oh yeah? So I won’t be in ‘Annie Hall 2′.”

“I had done an HBO special where I said everything about him,” O’Donnell said, reported Entertainment Weekly. “And then I got on my show. So it’s the first year of my show and I get a call and they said, ‘He wants you to be in [‘Sweet and Lowdown’]. I said, ‘Please send him my HBO special.’ And the woman said, ‘Oh he’s already seen it.’ And I said, ‘Send it anyway with two words: F**k no.’ And I sent it to him.”

Yet Allen wasn’t done, and had his people contact her again, once again offering her a role in the movie. O’Donnell once again declined, noting that her refusal seemed to frustrate him, since “he couldn’t use his weight to entice someone over to his side,” something he was apparently skilled at since he “had a lot of people under his spell.”

The situation also led to O’Donnell befriending Mia Farrow.

“She heard that story and she called me to see if it was true and I said, ‘Oh yes, it’s true.’ And she started to cry and said, ‘Even my closest friends didn’t stick behind me during this and that here you did your HBO special and now you did this, I’m forever in your debt,’” O’Donnell shared. “I said, ‘You’re not in my debt at all, but you are my friend and I admired you for years and what you’ve done with your life.’”