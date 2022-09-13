Kate Hudson could soon have a family band on her hands.

As she gears up for releasing her first album, the 43-year-old actress has shared how her children have also developed a passion for music.

“Ryder came into this world and he’s cool. Everything’s cool,” Hudson said, after being asked to describe her children in one word during a new interview which will air on “The Rachael Ray Show” on Wednesday. “Even if he can’t figure something out, it’s cool. [He’s like,] ‘I’m going to be cool,’ [or,] ‘This is going to be cool.’”

“Bing is purposeful,” Hudson continued. “He’s come in with purpose and I don’t know what he’s going to do, but we’re all probably going to know about it. He started drumming. God was just like, ‘Put drumsticks in his hand,’ and he’s still drumming. He’s an unbelievable drummer. He’s got that artist soul. He feels everything. So, he’s got that artist curse.”

While 11-year-old Bing (whose father is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy) is on drums, 18-year-old Ryder (whose father is Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson) plays guitar in a band, with Hudson having recently attended one of his Los Angeles shows.

As for Rani, Hudson’s three-year-old daughter with fiance Danny Fujikawa, she’s got vocals covered.

“Rani, she’s the lead singer,” Hudson said. “Rani sees beauty in everything. She dances through the streets, literally. She sings so everyone can hear her and a lot like mama.”

Hudson also shared that she has spent the last year recording an album, describing the process as the “greatest experience of my life.”

“It was COVID,” she said, explaining what prompted her to record music. “I was like, ‘Why haven’t I? I love to sing; I love to write music.’ I’ve been writing music my whole life. I just never shared it. It’s the only thing for me that I’ve done that the creative channel is purely mine. You put yourself out there a little bit differently.”

“It’s scary, but I have this angel, Linda Perry, [who’s] an amazing songwriter,” Hudson added about the 4 Non Blondes singer, who has worked with Gwen Stefani, Pink and Christina Aguilera. “She was like, ‘You’re getting in the studio. I’m going to facilitate this for you.’”

Hudson said she doesn’t know when the album will be released.

“Rachael Ray Show” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Global.