Fans of “Law & Order” will be tripling down for a new season-premiere crossover event that links the original “Law & Order” with spinoffs “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

“SVU” star Mariska Hargitay introduces a new trailer for the “epic” three-show crossover event.

Photo by: NBC

“For the first time ever, ‘SVU’ combines forces with ‘Organized Crime’ and ‘Law & Order’,” she explains. “Three squads. Three hours. One case.”

With The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” as musical backdrop, the trailer features Hargitay reuniting with Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), racing against the clock to prevent an imminent terrorist attack while longtime “Law & Order” DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) promises to get a conviction, by any means necessary.

The three-hour “Law & Order” premiere event takes place on Thursday, Sept. 22.