Bill Hader is being commended for his decision to wear a face mask while attending Monday night’s Emmy Awards.

In photos taken at awards gala, Hader appears to one of the few celebrities on hand wearing what appeared to be a KN95 mask.

In one shot, the masked-up “SNL” alum has apparently just cracked up Martin Short of “Only Murders in the Building”.

Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC
Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC

In another, he’s likewise wearing a mask while seated next to “Barry” co-star Henry Winkler.

Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC
Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC — Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC

Hader’s decision to mask up likely sprang from his autoimmune condition, which he discussed in an interview earlier this year with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing he wore a mask whenever he wasn’t on camera while filming “Barry”. “I thought, ‘If I get COVID, it’s going to cost a s**t ton of money,’” he said. “And so I was very, very strict.”

When Twitter users caught wind of Hader’s decision, hailing Hader as a hero of the pandemic age.