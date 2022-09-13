Bill Hader is being commended for his decision to wear a face mask while attending Monday night’s Emmy Awards.
In photos taken at awards gala, Hader appears to one of the few celebrities on hand wearing what appeared to be a KN95 mask.
In one shot, the masked-up “SNL” alum has apparently just cracked up Martin Short of “Only Murders in the Building”.
In another, he’s likewise wearing a mask while seated next to “Barry” co-star Henry Winkler.
Hader’s decision to mask up likely sprang from his autoimmune condition, which he discussed in an interview earlier this year with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing he wore a mask whenever he wasn’t on camera while filming “Barry”. “I thought, ‘If I get COVID, it’s going to cost a s**t ton of money,’” he said. “And so I was very, very strict.”
When Twitter users caught wind of Hader’s decision, hailing Hader as a hero of the pandemic age.
SOMEONE AT THE EMMYS PLEASE THANK BILL HADER ON BEHALF OF THE ENTIRE DISABLED COMMUNITY FOR WEARING A MASK AT THE EMMYS
— v ✨🦋 (@hereisviolet) September 13, 2022
Bill Hader only one in that damn building wearing a mask, my safe KING
— cher “virgo’s groove” vincent (@chermusings) September 13, 2022
Bill Hader is the only celebrity wearing a mask in a room full of high powered peer pressure.
Let this example help you next time you feel like the weirdo. Weird is good. pic.twitter.com/c1vGmdBYtY
— Dogs4Object Permanence🐶 (@BernieDogs4) September 13, 2022
Bill Hader as the only person wearing a mask at #Emmys2022 is super relatable pic.twitter.com/CFziv8Fufk
— Danette Chavez (@BonMotVivant) September 13, 2022
I hope Bill Hader wearing a mask at the Emmy’s helps people realize that many immunocompromised people have jobs and go places and do things.
— Chelsie Hamlin 👻🎃 (@ChelsieHamlin) September 13, 2022
Bill Hader (who should have won all the awards he was nominated for) was the only person wearing a mask at last night's Emmys! We stan a safe king resisting peer pressure in the year 2022! pic.twitter.com/xG4cmN81NO
— Bev Katz Rosenbaum (@bevrosenbaum) September 13, 2022
Bill Hader in a kn95 at this packed event is the dad at school orientation who knows the name of his kid’s pediatrician.
— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 13, 2022