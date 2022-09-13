Click to share this via email

Bill Hader and Henry Winkler during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022

Bill Hader is being commended for his decision to wear a face mask while attending Monday night’s Emmy Awards.

In photos taken at awards gala, Hader appears to one of the few celebrities on hand wearing what appeared to be a KN95 mask.

In one shot, the masked-up “SNL” alum has apparently just cracked up Martin Short of “Only Murders in the Building”.

Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC

In another, he’s likewise wearing a mask while seated next to “Barry” co-star Henry Winkler.

Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC — Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC

Hader’s decision to mask up likely sprang from his autoimmune condition, which he discussed in an interview earlier this year with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing he wore a mask whenever he wasn’t on camera while filming “Barry”. “I thought, ‘If I get COVID, it’s going to cost a s**t ton of money,’” he said. “And so I was very, very strict.”

When Twitter users caught wind of Hader’s decision, hailing Hader as a hero of the pandemic age.

SOMEONE AT THE EMMYS PLEASE THANK BILL HADER ON BEHALF OF THE ENTIRE DISABLED COMMUNITY FOR WEARING A MASK AT THE EMMYS — v ✨🦋 (@hereisviolet) September 13, 2022

Bill Hader only one in that damn building wearing a mask, my safe KING — cher “virgo’s groove” vincent (@chermusings) September 13, 2022

Bill Hader is the only celebrity wearing a mask in a room full of high powered peer pressure. Let this example help you next time you feel like the weirdo. Weird is good. pic.twitter.com/c1vGmdBYtY — Dogs4Object Permanence🐶 (@BernieDogs4) September 13, 2022

Bill Hader as the only person wearing a mask at #Emmys2022 is super relatable pic.twitter.com/CFziv8Fufk — Danette Chavez (@BonMotVivant) September 13, 2022

I hope Bill Hader wearing a mask at the Emmy’s helps people realize that many immunocompromised people have jobs and go places and do things. — Chelsie Hamlin 👻🎃 (@ChelsieHamlin) September 13, 2022

Bill Hader (who should have won all the awards he was nominated for) was the only person wearing a mask at last night's Emmys! We stan a safe king resisting peer pressure in the year 2022! pic.twitter.com/xG4cmN81NO — Bev Katz Rosenbaum (@bevrosenbaum) September 13, 2022