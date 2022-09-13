Mayyas were awarded Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer during this season’s “America’s Got Talent” auditions, and in their final performance the Lebanese dance troupe demonstrated why they were worthy of a Golden Buzzer.

In the performance, a dancer appears onstage wearing what appears to be a huge, undulating feather dress — which is soon revealed to be the other dancers concealed within, each hiding beneath a large feather fan, with the effect meant to represent a traditional Lebanese cedar tree.

As the routine evolves, the dancers hold glowing balls in each hand, with the dance becoming a visual spectacle of light.

The spectacular conclusion was met with an enthusiastic standing ovation from the audience, with all four judges also taking to their feet.

“There is nothing that I can say because you guys are the best thing that has ever come across this stage on ‘AGT’. It is so spectacular. Another level,” said Sofia Vergara.

“This is what a million dollar act looks like! And you know what? You girls, you brought your A-game every time you came. Tonight it was A-plus,” gushed Heidi Klum.

“I mean, I’m stating the obvious here,” said Simon Cowell. “This was astonishing. And I’ll tell you something: something has happened with you where I’m beginning to feel a buzz beyond the show. This has landed … I don’t think you can top that.”

Howie Mandel was the final judge to weigh in: “Winner winner chicken dinner. You gotta vote, America. This is my favourite act ever on ‘AGT’,” he said. “It’s so great for you. It’s great for women, female empowerment, your culture. Mayyas! Mayyas! Mayyas!”

Viewers will find out which act will be crowned this season’s champion when the “America’s Got Talent” finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 14.