ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman sits down with radio host Fred Kennedy and Daniel, Shahbaz, & Anthony from “The Movie Podcast” to delve into episode three of “The Rings of Power” during a special livestream event “ETC After” on YouTube and Facebook at 8pm ET.

In this week’s episode of “The Rings of Power”, Galadriel and Halbrand take us to the legendary island kingdom of Númenor where Galadriel unveils Halbrand’s royal status. Meanwhile Arondir is forced to continue digging the orcs’ tunnel system as they try to expand Sauron’s territory. The episode even brings a heart-warming helping hand from “The Stranger” allowing Nori’s family to continue forward.

We’re covering everything in this Prime Video epic from the reveal of Adar & the Orcs plans, the secrets of Númenor, our new King and of course, “The Stranger” in this episode of “ETC After”.

Episode three of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes debuting weekly on Fridays.