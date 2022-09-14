King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort sign the visitors book at Hillsborough Castle on September 13, 2022 in Hillsborough, United Kingdom.

King Charles III is at odds with a pen. The monarch visited Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, and experienced a small hiccup while signing the castle’s guest book.

In video obtained by CBS News, Charles asks others in the room the date and seems surprised to learn his guess was a day off.

He shook off that moment quickly, but when he stood up and handed Camilla the pen he’d just been using, his wife informed him, “Oh look, it’s going everywhere.”

"I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

As Camilla was handed a different pen with which to sign the guest book, Charles looked down at his inked-stained hands and stated of the pen, “I can’t bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time!”