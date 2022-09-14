Sara James nailed her “America’s Got Talent” finale performance on Tuesday night.

The 14-year-old singer from Poland, who nabbed Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer after her epic audition, belted out Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”.

The track has been having quite the year, after it shot back to the top of the charts after being included on “Stranger Things” season 4.

Sara James on “AGT”. Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC

Judges Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum loved the performance.

Cowell gushed, “Sara, you know what? I was thinking after a couple of performances earlier on, anyone who has to follow that, probably should have just gone ‘I might as well go home.’

“Because they were just so good. Then you come out, 14 years old from Poland, and nailed one of the most iconic songs in the world.

“What a song choice. You’ve just given yourself a shot after that. Amazing.”

Mandel agreed, adding: “But the thing is a lot of people tonight have given themselves a shot. You are perfection, you are beautiful, you are talented. You are far beyond a 14-year-old.”

Klum shared, “When you sing you do sound like a seasoned pro, but you have this freshness, this newness about you. You look already like a superstar… I feel like you’re one of our greatest discoveries this season.”

Vergara went on, “I think it’s not just your voice, it’s your presence on that stage shows us that you are already a star.”