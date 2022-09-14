Jimmy Kimmel was nearly hit with a rogue spearhead until an undercover superhero saved him.

During Tuesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the TV host recalled a situation that unfolded at the Emmys the night before: During the opening dance routine, a rogue spearhead was headed straight for his table.

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Praises ‘Lovely’ Quinta Brunson After Viral 2022 Emmys Bit Backlash

“These dancers come out with spears,” Kimmel explained. “And they’re banging the spears around. And about halfway through the dance, the tip of one of the spears comes flying off the handle straight at us, at our table. And out of nowhere, and I swear to God this happened, Andrew Garfield lunges forward and snatches it out of the air. Like Spider-Man!”

The actor, who took on the popular role in two instalments of “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012, 2015) and made an appearance in “Spider-Man: Now Way Home” (2021), seemingly proved he has spidey senses in real life.

Kimmel said that Garfield “might really be Spider-Man.”

“Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation. His shirt came open. My wife almost had to be resuscitated,” he joked.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Defends Method Actings Against Critics Who Call It ‘Bullsh*t’

The spearhead is now a souvenir cherished by Kimmel, who not only pulled it out during the show, but also shared a photo from the Emmys of him sitting next to Garfield and the spearhead.

“Well, here I am with the superhero who saved our lives,” Kimmel said. “With great power, comes great reflexes.”