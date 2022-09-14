JoJo Siwa is officially dating content creator Avery Cyrus.

The singer confirmed their relationship in a TikTok video in which the two take photos in a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth. In the footage, shared on Monday, Siwa and Cyrus smile for the camera before sharing a kiss. The “J Team” star captioned the post, “Happiest girl.”

Lately, Siwa has been teasing the pair’s romance. In another recent clip, the couple perform a TikTok dance in which Siwa compliments Cyrus for learning the routine, noting she’s “so proud.”

“I have to share so you can see her CUTEST HAPPY FACE!!!” she wrote in the video text. “That SMILEEEEE.”

As for Cyrus, she posted her own TikTok a few days ago, capturing herself surprising Siwa with a grand gesture in order to cheer her up.

Although it’s unclear when the two began dating, Cyrus and Siwa started to appear publicly together on social media in August, not long after they both got out of relationships.

Siwa’s ex Kylie Prew revealed that she’d been single for “almost two months” back in August, the same month Cyrus’s ex, TikToker Soph Mosca, announced their breakup. At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Mosca addressed their split as a “break” while Cyrus called it a “breakup” in her own statement.