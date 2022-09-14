In Selma Blair’s new memoir, the actress reveals a shocking series of events, one involving Drew Barrymore, that were plotted by her late father.

Although the incident occurred years ago, Barrymore only found out about it now, requesting to bring Blair on her talk show to offer a “healing” moment.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Blair gives Barrymore a bit of a backstory about her childhood, which she discusses in her book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.

“I was very close to my mother. And my father and I went in and out of having some friendships,” she tells the TV host. “We never really clicked. Because he did something so unthinkable to me, I would never call him Dad again, really.”

Blair explains that things got weird with her father after she landed a role on a film. A strange letter was sent to producers by a pretend agent claiming that the actress was “a heroin addict,” which Blair says was a lie, but, the accusation cost her the job anyway- she was fired due to liability.

However, things continued to unfold, causing the “Legally Blonde” actress to feel “heartbreak” and “fear.”

“I hear from a detective who said, ‘We know this is not you’ — this was like maybe almost a year later — ‘but someone has been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, poison pen letters, signed by Selma Blair,'” she says.

Eventually, Blair learned that the culprit was her father’s girlfriend.

“When [my father] found out it was her, he chose her and didn’t believe me. He said, ‘No she’s not doing this, you’re also ruining her life, you put a mickey in her drink at Starbucks.’ I’m like, ‘I’m in New York, I’ve never met her,'” Blair explains.

In the end, her dad Elliot- who died in 2012- “admitted” that he knew Blair wasn’t responsible for the letters, but, they “never had a real make-up.”

“My whole adult life after that, once I knew it was him, I had to cut him out,” Blair says.

The story appears to be quite a shock to Barrymore as she assures Blair that the letters “didn’t get to me.”

“Then I received your book and then I was like, ‘F**k this, I’m going after her, I want to heal this moment,'” Barrymore admits. “Because it wasn’t real for me on my side because I would never doubt you and actually have been a total fan of yours on the side.”

Blair, 50, adds that the admiration is mutual, noting that Barrymore, 47, was her “childhood favourite.”

“You were the girl,” Blair says. “That’s why the letters went to you, I assume, because he knew what you meant to me. It’s not random… You were the favourite.”