King Charles, Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish at the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.

Billie Eilish broke an array of royal rules when she met some of the family last year, even though she thought she had it all figured out.

Eilish met a then-Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the “No Time to Die” premiere in London, U.K.

The musician said on Nova FM’s “Fitzy & Wippa” when asked about protocols, “I had it all ready to go… I was studying what the etiquette was supposed to be.

“I was ready to curtsy, ready to not shake a hand and not speak unless I was spoken to.

“I was so worried about it,” but added that she was surprised at how normal they were.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Does TiKTok Duet With British Singing Teacher: ‘I Was Gobsmacked’

When Billie Eilish met King Charles III 😂 You can listen to Fitzy and Wippa’s full interview with Billie Eilish on the podcast here: https://t.co/NRpqDuGINN #billieeilish pic.twitter.com/AT2tqlZn38 — Fitzy & Wippa (@fitzyandwippa) September 13, 2022

Prince William meets Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish at the “No Time To Die” World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Eilish laughed, “They all walked in and were like, ‘What’s up, how are you, how’s it going?’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

“They were just so nice and charming,” she said.

READ MORE: BTS’s RM And J-Hope Dance Like No One Is Watching At Billie Eilish Gig, Hang Out With Her Backstage

Eilish, who is currently touring Australia with her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour”, attended the premiere of the James Bond flick alongside her brother, Finneas, after they wrote the theme song for the movie together.

The hitmaker’s comments come after Charles was crowned King following his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday at age 96.