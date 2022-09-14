John Legend was saved by his Wonder Woman.

Legend premiered the official music video for “Wonder Woman” on September. The release date has major significance to Legend: it’s the nine year wedding anniversary for him and wife Chrissy Teigen.

READ MORE: John Legend & Saweetie Surprise Dancers Auditioning For Their ‘All She Wanna Do’ Music Video

“I married my ‘Wonder Woman’ nine years ago today,” Legend wrote when sharing the music video on social media. “Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me.”

Legend released his eighth studio album Legend on Sept. 9. “Wonder Woman” is the third track from Act 2 of the album which boasts 24 songs in total. Its release was preceded by three singles: “Dope” featuring JID, “Honey” with Muni Long and his collaboration with Saweetie called “All She Wanna Do”.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Goes On Offence In ‘Ungrateful’ Music Video

Legend and Teigen met in 2006 on the set of his music video “Stereo”. They became engaged in Dec. 2011 and tied the knot in Como, Italy in 2013.