Saoirse Ronan is still feeling bummed out over the fact that she won’t be featured in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming “Barbie” movie.

The 28-year-old actress confirmed that fans will not be seeing her in the buzz-worthy film due to scheduling conflicts.

“I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there,” Ronan revealed in a new interview with People. “There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn’t do it.”

However, the Oscar-nominated actress is still set on trying to make it work, despite the film’s already wrapped production, sharing that she’s been in contact with Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who stars as the iconic fashion doll.

“I have texted Margot and Greta and I’m like, ‘If you’re doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?'” Ronan shared.

Over the years, Gerwig and Ronan have been frequent collaborators. The director helmed 2017’s “Lady Bird” and 2019’s “Little Women” both starring Ronan, who also worked with Robbie on the 2018 historical drama “Mary Queen of Scots”.