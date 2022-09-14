Eminem is going to give a rare interview with longtime manager Paul Rosenberg.

Rosenberg will speak with Eminem during a special editing of his SiriusXM podcast series, “Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2”. The Eminem-centric episode is part two of a seven-episode series spotlighting those who helped, guided and inspired Eminem throughout his career.

“Eminem and Paul clear the air over his feud with Snoop Dogg and discuss how Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm played a role in reconciliation,” the episode’s logline reads. “Eminem also talking about how he was blown away listening to Juice WRLD rap to his instrumentals and from another experience working together. Additionally, Eminem claps back at those who slam his music and how he raps.

“The special takes an in depth look at the hits, art, videos, and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these.”

Eminem’s interview premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET via SiriusXM’s Shade 45.