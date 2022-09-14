Sheryl Lee Ralph finds a lot less humour in Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys skit than her fellow “Abbott Elementary” castmates do.

Quinta Brunson received her first Emmy recently for best writing for a comedy series. Will Arnett dragged a motionless Kimmel onstage before announcing Brunson as the winner. Kimmel, who did not speak but gave a brief thumbs up, remained lifeless while Brunson accepted her award.

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Andrew Garfield ‘Might Really Be Spider-Man’ After He Saved His Life At The Emmys

“I was absolutely confused,” Ralph told reporters on Wednesday, according to Deadline. “I didn’t know what was going on. I wish that man would just get up off the ground. Then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel. Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy! But that’s just me. I told him, too, to his face. He understood.”

Co-star Lisa Ann Walter confessed that she was confused but thought it “played funny” to the room.

Brunson was kinder to Kimmel ahead of her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Praises ‘Lovely’ Quinta Brunson After Viral 2022 Emmys Bit Backlash

“I don’t know. I know Jimmy Kimmel. The bit didn’t bother me,” Brunson said. “Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot, he was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott Elementary’. He was the first person to message me on Instagram. He was so excited it was going to be on ABC. I was happy it was Jimmy. He’s one of the comedy godfathers. Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him.

“I’m going to tape it right after this. It will be a good-old fashioned conversation… I think it will be a good time. You’ll have to tune in and watch.”