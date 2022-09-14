Click to share this via email

Charlie Hunnam is trying to escape his past in the new Apple TV+ series “Shantaram”.

The studio released the trailer for the action series on Wednesday.

Hunnam stars as a fugitive named Lin Ford who tries to start a new life in 1980s Bombay. He encounters and falls in love with a woman named Karla and finds himself faced with a decision between love or freedom as his past catches up to him.

Other members of the cast include Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

Charlie Hunnam and Antonia Desplat in “Shantaram” – Photo: Apple TV+

Charlie Hunnam and Shubham Saraf in “Shantaram” – Photo: AppleTV+

Antonia Desplat in “Shantaram” – Photo: Apple Tv+

Charlie Hunnam in “Shantaram” – Photo: Apple TV+

“It took me a long time, some hard lessons to learn what I know about chasing redemption,” Hunnam narrates. “I was a wanted man with a price on my head. But for now, I was free.”

The series is co-created, written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot with fellow co-creator Eric Warren Singer.

“Shantaram” is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts and is based on real events of Roberts’ life.

The 12-episode series hits Apple TV+ on Oct. 14 with the first three episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday.