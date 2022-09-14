Click to share this via email

Anne Hathaway had a real-life Andy Sachs moment while hitting New York Fashion Week.

The actress channeled her famous “Devil Wears Prada” character during the Michael Kors spring 2023 show on Sept. 14, where she wore a black turtleneck under a brown collared jacket.

Anne Hathaway recreates ‘Devil Wears Prada’ look while sitting next to Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/RdkUfC09WG — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 14, 2022

Hathaway just so happened to be sitting next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who the fictional Miranda Priestly is believed to have been based on.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, Anne Hathaway. Photo: Everett Collection

Priestly is played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 movie about a recent college graduate who must try to survive her boss’ wrath after getting a job at the prestigious Runway magazine,