Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland are parting ways.

Snow, 36, and Stanaland, 33, are separating after four years together and two years as wife-and-husband. Stanaland (“Selling the OC”) announced his split from Snow (“Guiding Light”, “Hairpspray”) on Tuesday.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Stanaland wrote on Instagram. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Stanaland recently confessed that “Selling the OC” co-star Kayla Cardona made multiple moves on him, although that is not known to be the reason of his split from Snow.

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well,” the Oppenheim Group realtor told the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast in August. “On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that… there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”