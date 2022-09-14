Kelly Ripa is clearing the air on the strange narrative that she had a near-death encounter while getting intimate.

The talk show host was confused as anyone else when she read the news that she almost died at Jimmy Buffet’s house.

The story seemed to stem from an incident she recalled in her upcoming memoir Live Wire where she passed out during sex with her husband Mark Consuelos.

“Those are accurate stories too,” she joked on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, via People. “I sent Ryan [Seacrest] an article because his knee hurt and I said, ‘I’ll make you feel better.'”

The unbelievable headline, at least, seemed to work.

“I was at the knee doctor yesterday and she sent me the article about how she almost died during sex with Mark. I said, ‘Well, the pain has just gone away!'” Seacrest replied.

Ripa aimed her next comments at the outlets publishing the ridiculous story.

“I’m talking to the outlet that printed this specifically. If you’re not going to bother to read the book and you’re going to read an article about the book, then at least read the [right] article,” she said. “Because no, I did not almost die having sex at Jimmy Buffett’s house.”

She added, “Thank God my parents don’t know how to read the news on their phones.”

The real story seemed to have revolved around a pair of ovarian cysts that burst during an intimate moment between Ripa and Consuelos six months after welcoming their first child.

“My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away,” she said in an excerpt from the book, via Haute Living. “Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst.”

When she awoke later, she seemed to be doing better, but came to the horrible realization her husband had dressed her.

“Here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need,” she continued. “It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn’t realize I had come to.”

The happy couple have been married since 1996 and share 25-year-old Michael, 21-year-old Lola, and 19-year-old Joaquin together.