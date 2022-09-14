Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Howard Stern thinks he’s found the perfect person for Pete Davidson to date next.

During his live SiriusXM show on Monday, Sept 12, Stern and co-host Robin Quivers discussed Davidson’s recent breakup with Kim Kardashian.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Helped Sister Kim Move On From Pete Davidson By ‘Sharing Experiences’

Who should Pete Davidson date next now that he and Kim Kardashian have broken up? @HowardStern and @rqui have some suggestions. pic.twitter.com/fH0KAgHvxU — Stern Show (@sternshow) September 14, 2022

“This guy he’s, uh, unbelievable with the ladies,” said Stern. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s gonna be next. Maybe Margot Robbie. I was guessing.”

While Robbie has been married to filmmaker Tom Ackerley since 2016, Stern had another potential celebrity match for the former “Saturday Night Live” star.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Copies Kanye West’s Met Gala Look For The Emmys

“I was thinking, um, Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That, that beauty,” he continued.

“That now there you go. There’s another woman. She was just here not too long ago talking about her book and now she’s getting a divorce,” said Quivers.

“That’s right. So that would be a good matchup there,” Stern added.