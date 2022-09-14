R. Kelly was convicted Wednesday of six of the 13 charges he faced at his federal trial in Chicago, while his two co-defendants and former associates were acquitted of all charges.

Kelly was found guilty of three child pornography counts, and three counts of enticing minors for sex, but acquitted of seven other charges, including obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography.

Co-defendants Derrell McDavid and Milton “June” Brown were acquitted of all charges.

Kelly, 55, was accused of enticing five girls for sex, and conspiring with two former associates to cover up his sex crimes by buying back incriminating videotapes. He was also accused along with his former business manager, Derrel McDavid to fix his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by intimidating and paying off witnesses.

Before the jury began its deliberations, Kelly’s lead defense attorney asked jurors to set aside what they knew about the singer before the trial, acknowledging most of it probably wasn’t favorable, and to treat him as a “John Doe.” Bonjean said the jury must make their decision based only on the evidence they heard in the courtroom, not what they might know about Kelly through the media, or what they’ve heard about him elsewhere.

Bonjean said no matter what jurors might decide, Kelly did some beautiful things when it came to making music, and he shouldn’t “be stripped of every bit of humanity he has.”

However, in the prosecution’s rebuttal argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeannice Appenteng said the evidence was clear that Kelly sexually abused girls, and his co-defendants helped him cover it up.

“What R. Kelly wanted was to have sex with young girls,” Appenteng said.

Appenteng said when the jury reflects on the case, they should consider who is at the center of it: Kelly’s victims. She said they were children when Kelly began sexual relationships with them, and the jury should find him guilty.