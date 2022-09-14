Kody Brown is airing his frustrations over Christine Brown’s decision to move to Utah with their youngest daughter, Truely.

The exes discuss the situation in a new preview for “Sister Wives” season 17.

Christine asks Kody if he’s “fine” with her moving to a city that is eight hours away, to which he replies, “Not really.”

“I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s gonna take Truely and move to Utah,” Kody admits.

“Truley’s my child. I don’t want to push her into something crazy. Men don’t win in the divorce world. I’ve done my research.”

Discussing her decision in a confessional, Christine explains, “What I’m looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family. I can take her to a better support system where she’s surrounded by love. Whereas here, to be honest, most of the time it’s me.”

The former couple, who got married in a “spiritual” ceremony in 1994, share six children together; Truely, son Paedon and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn and Ysabel.