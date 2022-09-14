Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Filming on “Chicago Fire” came to a halt after a shooting close to the set on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The incident happened after a gunman fired several shots opposite the show’s filming location on the west side of Chicago, according to CWB Chicago.

READ MORE: ‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer Sets Return For Season 10 Finale

The outlet reports that the shooter fled the scene, and no cast or crew members were hurt.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production stopped for the day and the show’s security protocols went into effect right away.

READ MORE: ‘Chicago Fire’ Cast Mourns Death Of Show’s Beloved Firehouse Dalmatian

NBC’s “Chicago Fire”, “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med” regularly film on location throughout the city.