Rosie O’Donnell is looking back on her hit 1992 movie “A League of Their Own”, which was inspired by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League,

While joining in on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, the actress discussed the reasons why the film didn’t address the sexuality of the players, even though some of them were members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Society has changed so much, people don’t realize,” she explained. “They say, ‘Why didn’t Penny [Marshall] add that?’ Well, in 1991 when we were shooting it, nobody was out. K.D. Lang wasn’t out, right? I mean, it was a different time.”

O’Donnell also recalled meeting some of the team members who the movie was based on.

“We would meet the original members of the Peaches,” she remembered. ‘This is my, um, roommate, Betsy.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, hi, Betsy. Obviously you played shortstop.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, I did.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, and how long have you guys been roommates?’ ‘Oh, 52 years.’ You know?”

The recently released “A League of Their Own” series looks into the sexuality and the private lives of the characters, as well as dealing with issues like racism.

O’Donnell added, “I couldn’t really believe where we have gone in the 30 years,” O’Donnell said. “Although there’s a lot more to go, and I think that representation is the first step.”