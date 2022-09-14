Emma Mackey stops by ET Canada x TikTok Festival Central at the Shangri-La Toronto Presented by smartwater to chat about portraying Emily Brontë, one of the world's most famous writers, in the film “Emily”.

Emma Mackey would like people to stop comparing her with “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie.

The “Emily” star insisted that she doesn’t look “anything like” the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress, in a new interview with Total Film.

“It’s just funny,” said Mackey. “And I think Margot has had the grace and humor to be able to play on that, and allow me to be in the same film as her – bless her. It’s just a joke in real life. I’m like, ‘We don’t look anything like each other.’”

She continued: “I don’t mind it. It’s Margot Robbie. Are you kidding me? She’s the best. I look up to her so much. I don’t mind the comparisons. But it would be nice to move past that.”

Mackey previously told The Independent, “It’s lovely to be compared to Margot Robbie, but mostly I’d rather people focus on the jobs that we’re both doing rather than what we look like.”

She added, “Hollywood churns out people who look the same and we love to put people in boxes,” Mackey continued. “It’s just a thing that we do as a species, we categorize people, we always have.”