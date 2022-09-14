Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jason Momoa is showcasing his brand new ink.

The “Aquaman” star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 14 to share a video of himself revealing a large tattoo on the side of his head.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa BBQs In The Nude, Slaps James Corden With A Tortilla In ‘Summer Montage’ ‘Late Late Show’ Clip

“I got something pretty special for ya,” says the actor, while taking off his hat. “Chief of War coming for ya baby.”

Momoa then boards a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Cuts His Hair, Shows Off Dramatic New Buzz Cut For A Good Cause

“He got his head and neck tattooed. It’s a huge piece, it’s related to his Hawaiian roots and culture,” said the actor’s team, while speaking to JustJared.com.

The Hawaiian-inspired tattoo is similar to the design that Momoa has inked on his left forearm.