Safe to say Louis Tomlinson does not want to be kidnapped.

Tomlinson appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden”. Corden obliged numerous One Direction fans by asking the “Walls” singer a peculiar question.

READ MORE: Louis Tomlinson Releases ‘Bigger Than Me’ After 2 Year Hiatus: ‘It’s Almost A Coming Of Age For Myself’

“They ask me to kidnap you and they ask me to kidnap the other members of the your band,” Corden told Tomlinson. “It makes me uncomfortable… They think I can kidnap you and put you in a room and make you perform together one more time.”

Corden was not particularly inclined to move forward with the question but gave it an earnest effort. Tomlinson said he may be open to being kidnapped by the right person.

READ MORE: Louis Tomlinson Says One Direction’s Debut Album ‘Was S**t Anyway’

“What’s the process?” Tomlinson said.

“Well, I’m gonna get a master key to your hotel room,” Corden responded.