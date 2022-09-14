The Mayyas have danced their way to victory on “America’s Got Talent” season 17.
The Lebanese dance troupe earned a standing ovation, thanks to their mesmerizing performance during Wednesday night’s finale.
“Fabulous,” gushed judge Sofia Vergara following their routine.
“Something has happened with you where I’m beginning to feel a buzz beyond the show. This has landed,” added Simon Cowell. “It’s global. It’s huge. I don’t think you can top that.”
Kristy Sellars, Drake Milligan, Metaphysic and Chapel Hart also made it to the top 5.