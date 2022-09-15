Kim Kardashian isn’t on the lookout for love again just yet, but when she does want to meet a new partner, she has a few ideas.

The Skims founder chatted to James Corden on Wednesday’s “Late Late Show”, where the host asked about her newly single status.

“Do you get set up by friends? Do you go on a dating app? How does Kim K. get a date?”

READ MORE: Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski Following Kim Kardashian Split

She insisted, “I haven’t really thought about it, because I just — I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.”

Kardashian then added, “But I think my next route will — I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places. Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm….

“I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney,” Kardashian went on, “that’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

“I like where your mind’s at here,” Corden admitted. “So if we ever see, like, paparazzi shots of, like, ‘Kim Kardashian spotted at NASA,’ we’ll be like, ‘Ahhhh, she’s back at it.’”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Wants To Act In A Marvel Movie

Kardashian recently split from Pete Davidson, whom she dated after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. She and West were married for nearly seven years.

Kardashian and West share four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian also spoke about the time her mom Kris Jenner took over her first major photoshoot with Karl Lagerfeld, and gave an update on her law degree.