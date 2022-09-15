Michelle Branch addressed those domestic assault allegations during a candid interview on the “Tamron Hall” show.

The singer, who is releasing her fourth studio LP The Trouble with Fever this week, married Patrick Carney in 2019. But, over the past month or so the pair have been hitting headlines after she accused him of cheating in a since-deleted tweet.

Branch also admitted to slapping the Black Keys drummer, with a domestic assault case since being dropped.

The musician told Hall this week that she and Carney have now started therapy and it’s apparently working wonders for their relationship.

“It’s made such a huge difference in a short amount of time,” Branch said, calling the night in question “the worst night of my life.”

READ MORE: Michelle Branch Files For Divorce From Patrick Carney Following Arrest And Infidelity Accusations

As Hall questioned her on the domestic assault allegations, Branch insisted: “They are not allegations. Violence, I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband. Not the finest moment of my life.”

Branch admitted there were several factors involved in the incident, including her giving birth seven months prior and having had “a few drinks” at a birthday party.

She told Hall, “All the blocks were stacked in a way I didn’t have time to think about, really, what I was doing. It was one of those things that I was like, ‘Is this really happening? Did this really just happen?’”

READ MORE: Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault Amid Split From Husband Patrick Carney

Branch added of Carney in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, “I mean, he’s the father of my children. I love him very much. I think in a perfect world, we’ll figure out a way to make it work. I don’t know.

“It’s just still so fresh and so raw. But there’s a deep friendship at the basis of our relationship. So, hopefully that will still be there, regardless of what happens in our marriage.”