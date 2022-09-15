Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hannah Waddingham is bringing the laughs to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”.

The “Hocus Pocus 2” actress is set to appear during the debut week of Hudson’s new talk show where the stars will dish on the Emmys, their crush on Tom Jones, and their love for “And Just Like That…” star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Waddingham joins other esteemed guests like Simon Cowell, Mickey Guyton, and Magic Johnson to usher in the singer’s new show, which debuted on Monday.

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Reunites With Simon Cowell, Reveals How The Song That Got Her Eliminated From ‘American Idol’ Helped Her Nab ‘Dreamgirls’ Role

Hannah Waddingham and Jennifer Hudson – Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Hannah Waddingham and Jennifer Hudson – Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

In the first episode, Hudson got emotional as she reflected on the great opportunity she was given.

“I’m not gonna cry on y’all,” she promised.“ It’s an emotional time and day for me because this is my first show.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Promises Honesty And Fun In First Talk Show Promo

Her new gig as a host is not the only thing Hudson is celebrating. She recently joined the EGOT club after receiving a Tony for producing Best Musical winner A Strange Loop.

Catch more of Hudson with the new episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today.