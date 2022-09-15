Click to share this via email

The “Voice” coaches treated fans to a special performance of Camila Cabello’s “Havana” in a new clip.

Cabello is the latest addition to the team, joining John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for season 22 of the hit show.

The group belted out “Havana” in the video shared on the show’s YouTube page, with Legend wiggling his hips to the music and the artists’ voices blending well together.

Cabello is replacing Ariana Grande on the panel, while Stefani is returning to compete against her husband Shelton for the first time since season 19, replacing Kelly Clarkson.

Cabello got some love from Stefani in a recently released preview clip.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker told Cabello, “We’re really happy [you’re here]. You’re so cute, you’re so smart, you’re witty, you’re really good at beating up Blake!”

The coaches will be joined by some celebrity advisers this season: Stefani is bringing along Sean Paul, Shelton will team up with Jimmie Allen, Legend has Jazmine Sullivan, and Cabello is bringing along Charlie Puth.

The new season of “The Voice” kicks off Sept. 19.