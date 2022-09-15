Erika Jayne is not one to mince words.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star chatted to Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, when she was asked about some comments Jennifer Lawrence made about her during an interview with Variety at TIFF.

Huge “Housewives” fan Lawrence said, “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

Jayne then fired back on “WWHL”, “Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television.

“But any time that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well.”

Cohen quipped, “Look, she doesn’t even flinch after she says it, too,” as Jayne kept her glare towards the camera.

Jayne has been hitting headlines lately after it was previously reported that her husband Tom Girardi had embezzled millions of dollars from victims of horrific accidents.

Page Six confirmed last month that a judge ruled Jayne didn’t have any “actual knowledge” of Girardi’s alleged crimes.