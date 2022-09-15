Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday to view floral bouquets, balloons, and tributes of all sorts left by members of the public at Sandringham in Norfolk, England, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The outing marked the couple’s first solo appearance since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, a title given to William by his father, King Charles II, after Her Majesty died on Sept. 8.

In photos from the day, William and Kate can be seen chatting with onlookers while collecting flowers and cards. Kate wore a black dress, with a long overcoat, while William donned a black suit.

According to the Daily Mail, William told one woman that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday was “very difficult.” He went on to say that the procession reminded him of when his mother, the late Princess Diana, died. “Don’t cry now, you’ll start me off,” he told the onlooker.

NEW: Prince William has told wellwishers at Sandringham that following the Queen’s coffin reminded him of his mother’s funeral, which had been “particularly difficult.”

The Daily Mail also reported that Kate gave an update on their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who recently started as new students at Lambrook School, saying they are “doing well and they were being looked after at school.”

Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales look at floral tributes following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham Estate. Photo by Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Shutterstock