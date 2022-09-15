Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly taking some time apart.

A source close to the couple reportedly informed CNN that Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, who have been married for over 10 years, are dealing with “marital issues.” Another source stated they are “living separately.”

Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time. Bundchen, meanwhile, is among the highest-paid models in the world and is credited by some for ending the “heroin chic” area of modelling.

Brady briefly retired from the NFL in February before deciding to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. Their season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys earned Brady the accolade of oldest quarterback to start a game in NFL history.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen recently told Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

