Meghan Markle’s Variety magazine cover has been postponed following the Queen’s death at age 96 on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently named as one of the magazine’s Power of Women honorees, alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Malala, Elizabeth Olsen, Ava DuVernay, and others.

However, given the Royal Family’s current circumstances, Variety has since confirmed Meghan’s cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the Queen.

She will also not be attending the Power of Women event in Los Angeles on September 28.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of one of this year’s stellar honorees. The Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.https://t.co/tMeOgru12h pic.twitter.com/Pqiolo2W2a — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2022

Meghan is currently in the U.K. with her husband Prince Harry. The pair, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 before moving to California, were already in Harry’s home country to attend multiple charity events when the Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle.

The late monarch’s funeral is set to take place on Monday. Following his mother’s death, Charles was immediately crowned King.