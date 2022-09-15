Anne Heche was planning on opening up about her relationship with Elle DeGeneres in the late 1990s.

Heche, who died at age 54 on Aug. 14 after a car crash in Los Angeles, was penning the memoir Call Me Anne. The book is a followup to her 2001 book Call Me Crazy and will be posthumously released next year.

“I was labelled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman,” Heche wrote in Call Me Anne, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen.”

Heche said she was blackballed by Hollywood for her relationship with DeGeneres; meanwhile, the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” star went on to have a supremely successful and lucrative career.

“I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian. I simply fell in love!” she wrote. “It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt.

“Gay didn’t feel right, and neither did straight. Alien might be the best fit, I sometimes thought. What, why, and how I fell in love with a person instead of their gender, I would have loved to have answered if anyone had asked, but as I said earlier, no one ever did. I am happy that I was able to tell you in this book — once and for all.”

Call Me Anne will be released in January by Start Publishing.