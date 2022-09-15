Attendees were shocked when a guard collapsed at Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil.

The Queen’s coffin is lying in state in Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects to and is guarded by security at all hours. The service is also being livestreamed on the BBC news website for digital visitors.

On Thursday morning, however, one of the black-clothed guards suddenly fainted next to the coffin. He was holding a ceremonial staff when he fell.

Nearby staff rushed to his aid, but the worrying moment was caught live on the stream and was broadcast globally.

The stream cut to an exterior shot of the building as they cleared up the situation.

The livestream has since returned to its regular coverage of the service, but no explanation has been given for what happened.

According to Huffpost, guards keeping watch over The Queen’s coffin include members of the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, and are required to remain completely still at all four corners of the platform.

While they do rotate shifts every 20 minutes, they can be standing still for up to 6 hours at a time.

BBC’s stream of the event reached a height of 20,000 visitors during the first hour.