Buckingham Palace has announced that two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

The funeral is to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, with some 2,000 guests attending, including visiting heads of state and other dignitaries.

Officials said Thursday that after the funeral, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage.

It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

The Queen is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects. The service is being livestreamed on the BBC News website for online visitors to pay their respects as well.

The coffin was escorted from Buckingham Palace by the newly-crowned King Charles III, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, along with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were not permitted to wear their military uniforms nor salute the Queen’s coffin.