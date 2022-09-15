Tracy Morgan is his daughter’s biggest fan.

The comedian, who often goes above and beyond for his nine-year-old, Maven Sonae, opened up about how he supports his little girl’s dream job.

On Wednesday, Morgan appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with Maven, who revealed she wants to be a marine biologist, adding that sharks are her favourite sea creature.

Tracy Morgan and his daughter Maven Morgan — Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The proud father told host Kelly Clarkson that “she has a 20,000-gallon shark tank in our backyard.”

“There’s 14 or 15 sharks in there, black tips, white tips,” he added. “She wanted to study, so I put like eight tanks in the house, have the shark tank outside.”

He also shared that they have a cone snail from Australia, noting that it’s “the most dangerous thing on the planet,” and that he receives outside help in order to care for the aquatic life.

Morgan, 53, shares Maven with ex Megan Wollover. The former “Saturday Night Live” star is also a father to adult sons Tracy Jr., 30, Malcolm, 34, and Gitrid, 36, with ex Sabina Morgan.