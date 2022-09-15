Julia Fox is opening up about her relationship and split from Kanye West.

Fox (“Uncut Gems”) and West were romantically involved for a short while after West and Kim Kardashian broke up. Fox said that West got her number “through a mutual friend” and there was “a good amount” of “romantic spark” while it lasted.

READ MORE: Kanye West Says He’s Splitting With Gap After 2 years

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went. It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it,” Fox told ES Magazine. “And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with. It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it.”

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Copies Kanye West’s Met Gala Look For The Emmys

Fox patted herself on the back for seeing the writing on the wall. Fox said that her former self, the one before welcoming son Valentino with Peter Artemiev, would have had a more tumultuous split.

“I’m proud of myself for that,” Fox added. “Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”