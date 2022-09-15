Cardi B has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour charges and, as a result, will perform 15 days of community service.

On Thursday, the Queens District Attorney’s Office confirmed to USA Today that the rapper accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

The plea deal comes nearly four years after Cardi was arrested over a 2018 fight at a Queens, New York strip club called Angels Gentlemen’s Club. The two victims were also granted a three-year full order of protection on Thursday.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi B said via a statement to the publication. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now.

“I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most – the music and my fans,” she added.

In June 2019, Cardi B’s original indictment outlined 12 charges- two counts of felony attempted assault and other minor charges associated with the fight- plus, up to four years in prison. Later that month, she pleaded not guilty to each count.

Now, more than three years later, 10 of those charges were dismissed during Thursday’s court session, including both felonies.

“No one is above the law,” Melinda Katz, Queens District Attorney, told USA Today. “In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”

Prior to stepping inside the Queens County Criminal Court, Cardi B was photographed wearing an all-white ensemble as she arrived on site. She later took to Twitter, sharing a series of photos of herself both inside and out of the courthouse alongside the caption “Puuuurrrrrr.”