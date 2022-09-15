Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are reportedly set to star in a new series together.

The show, which is currently untitled, is inspired by the 1969 classic western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”, originally starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

READ MORE: Regé-Jean Page ‘Had The Best A** Of My Life’ After Training For ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was picked up by Amazon after also gaining interest from Disney+ and Peacock.

The deal has yet to be finalized, however, both Page, 34, and Powell, 33, are expected to serve as executive producers alongside brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed films such as “The Gray Man” and “Avengers: Endgame” among many. As for the script, it’ll be penned by “Eternals” writers and cousins, Kaz and Ryan Firpo.

READ MORE: Glen Powell Reveals The NSFW Gift Jamie Lee Curtis Gave Him After ‘Scream Queens’

Page will take on the role of Butch Cassidy while Powell will play the Sundance Kid. There’s also been talk of expanding the forthcoming project into a franchise of additional series and spinoffs.