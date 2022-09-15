Click to share this via email

Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, is commenting on his daughter’s rumoured relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man,” he said in a new interview with DailyMail.com. “I liked him.”

The famous real estate developer added that Gigi and DiCaprio “are friends” and that they’ve “known each other for some time.”

“I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio,” he continued. “I don’t think they are dating – I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know.”

Mohamed, 73, could not confirm if there’s any truth to the rumours.

“I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships,” he said. “I have no say in who she is dating.”