Two years ago, Chrissy Teigen revealed she had a miscarriage. Now, the entrepreneur and TV personality is opening up, confessing it was, in fact, an abortion.

In September 2020, Teigen and her husband John Legend shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their 20-week-old son Jack due to a pregnancy complication.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her ‘Unimaginable’ Yet ‘Transformative’ Miscarriage: ‘He Saved Me’

On Thursday, while speaking at social impact agency, Propper Daley’s, “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, Teigen admitted that the abortion came as a revelation, putting her in shock.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, [and] I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she explained.

Teigen, who’s currently pregnant, noted that she had a great support system from the medical care unit to close friends and family members, as well as the public’s support after the couple publicized the news.

She continued to chat about her miscarriage, then suddenly stopped herself, saying, “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Gives Pregnancy Update From ‘In-Between Stage,’ Shows Her Growing Baby Bump

It wasn’t until earlier this summer, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, that Legend helped his wife come to terms with what she had gone through. During the invite-only event, Teigen recalled expressing to her husband that she sympathized with people who’ve had an abortion, emphasizing the difficult circumstances they had to deal with and the emotional decision “they” had to make. That’s when Legend made her understand that, she too, had experienced the same thing.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen told the audience during the conversation, called “We Made That Choice.”

READ MORE: John Legend Says Sharing Hospital Photos After Chrissy Teigen’s Miscarriage Made Many People Feel ‘That They Weren’t Alone’

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was,” she continued. “I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”