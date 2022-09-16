Rosie O’Donnell revealed why she’d never been on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in its 20-year run as she chatted to Andy Cohen on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

O’Donnell explained that she and DeGeneres “had a little bit of a weird thing.”

DeGeneres had gone on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” back in 1996, where she revealed her character was going to come out as “Lebanese,” months before she famously came out as gay on her “Ellen” sitcom.

O’Donnell told Cohen, “After my show went off the air, and her’s was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen and he said, ‘Whatever happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Her show went down the tubes. She came out as a lesbian and disappeared.’ And Ellen said, and I’m quoting, ‘I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.'”

She went on, “I was in bed with Kelli [Carpenter] and I went, ‘Did I just hear that or was that, like, a hallucination auditory voice?’ I’m like, no, and that’s what happened, and it hurt my feelings like a baby and I never really got over it.”

The star revealed that she was eventually asked to appear on the show towards the end of its run to promote her comedy series “SMILF”, but bosses turned down her request to have someone join her to make it “a little less awkward.”

“I wish her all good things in her life and that she should be well. So there you go. But I never did it. I never did it,” O’Donnell insisted.