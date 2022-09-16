Nicki Minaj is up for doing a movie with Alexander Ludwig.

The rapper responded to ET Canada’s interview with the Canadian actor, who recently appeared in her NSFW “Super Freaky Girl” music video with her.

Ludwig admitted he wasn’t expecting to be asked about the clip, but he’d been questioned about it ever since it was released a couple of weeks ago.

He told Sangita Patel of Minaj’s vid: “When I saw the video I was like ‘Oh, wow’… but I like it.”

Ludwig said he’d “100 per cent” team up with the singer again: “I think she’s arguably the most talented female rapper ever. She’s done so much for women in that business.

“We got along great, so 100 per cent [I’d work with her again].

“I’d like to see the ‘Super Freaky Girl’ movie, I think it would definitely be rated ‘R’ but that’d be an interesting one. I think for now just the music video, but we’ll see.”

Minaj then responded to ET Canada’s clip, posting that she’d definitely do a movie with Ludwig, while also giving a shout-out to Canadians: