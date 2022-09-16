Kate Middleton made a little girl’s day when she picked her from a crowd to pay tribute to the Queen with her Corgi toy this week.

As Kate and Prince William greeted well-wishers at Sandringham Thursday, the Princess of Wales went over to eight-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska.

Howard Junior School head teacher Gregory Hill said, “Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen,” the Daily Mail reported.

“It was just a wonderful, amazing opportunity.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales helps a schoolgirl lay her floral tribute at the entrance to Sandringham House, the Norfolk estate of Queen Elizabeth II, on September 15, 2022 in Sandringham, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

He added, “The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer, but young children that haven’t experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her.”

Pupils from Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn speak with Catherine, Princess of Wales outside Norwich Gate on the Sandringham Estate. — TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The young fan later explained, “I went with (the Princess of Wales) to put the flowers and the Corgi down.

“She said, ‘Where do you think we should lay the flowers?’ and I said, ‘We should put them there.’”

Thursday marked the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first solo outing since the Queen passed away at age 96 on September 8.

The late monarch’s funeral is set to take place on Monday.